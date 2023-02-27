Home Business To cut costs, Twitter has laid off at least 50 people | Morning Post




(Morning News) In order to cut costs, Twitter has cut staff again, and at least 50 employees have been laid off.

Reuters quoted the media Information, which focuses on the dynamics of the US technology industry, as reporting that Twitter’s layoffs on Saturday (February 25) were the eighth round of layoffs after Tesla founder Elon Musk took over. According to people familiar with the matter, this round of layoffs involves multiple engineering teams, including technical teams responsible for advertising technology, Twitter applications, and maintaining Twitter system operations.

In early November 2022, Musk acquired Twitter for US$44 billion (approximately S$59.4 billion). He said at the time that the Twitter service was experiencing a “significant decline” in revenue as advertisers decided to reduce spending due to concerns about content adjustments. Twitter has laid off about 3,700 people so far.

Information reported that this round of layoffs is not only in response to the plunge in revenue after Musk took over, but also aims to further reduce the employee team that has been reduced to about 2,000 through layoffs.

