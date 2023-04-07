Nanfang Daily News (Reporter/Zhang Siyi) On April 6, the Cantonese-produced spy war action blockbuster “Storm”, produced by Pearl River Film Group Co., Ltd. and China Film Co., Ltd. Beijing Film Distribution Branch, opened its pre-sale. The film will be screened nationwide on April 14, and three versions will be released simultaneously in Mandarin, Cantonese and Teochew.

“Storm” is directed by Chen Jiashang, a well-known director in Hong Kong, China, written by Haifei, starring William Chan and Wang Qianyuan, starring Wang Longzheng and Wang Zixuan, and Yin Zheng is a special star. Through the choice and struggle of a pair of former brothers in Shantou in the 1930s after their reunion, the film shows a period of precarious but passionate years.

Chen Jiashang revealed that “The Storm” takes the Shantou top-secret traffic station on the central red traffic line in the 1930s as the background of the story, showing the choices and outlets of different characters in various forces. “The most interesting part of the whole story is that each There are many possibilities in front of the characters, and it depends on how they choose.”

In addition to commercial blockbuster elements such as spy wars and action, “Storm” is also unique among the new movies in theaters in April with its authentic Lingnan style. “Storm” was filmed on location in Shantou. The film not only shows Chaoshan’s characteristic culture such as English singing and dancing, Gongfu tea, but also recreates local historical buildings such as the “Little Park”, the General Post Office Building, and the former site of the Stone Fort. In the Chaoshan dialect version of “Storm”, all characters who are Shantou people will have conversations with each other in Chaoshan dialect, which can be described as full of “tide taste”.

Previously, “Storm” held a film promotion meeting at the Guangdong Pavilion of the 27th Hong Kong International Film and Television Fair. The new formula of “Trendy + Hong Kong” spy war films attracted the attention of many colleagues, exhibitors, audiences and media at home and abroad. Liu Jiajia, general manager of Guangdong Zhuying Film and Television Production Co., Ltd. and film producer, said: “The Storm is an important film in the Greater Bay Area. You can see the two male protagonists-William Chan and Qianyuan Wang bursting out in the film. spark.”