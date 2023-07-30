Fireworks warehouse explosion kills at least 10 in southern Thailand

Thai government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek reported that at least 10 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in the south of the country on 29 July.

The explosion, which occurred in the afternoon, destroyed about 10 houses and partially damaged a hundred houses in a market in Narathiwat province, on the border with Malaysia. The injured, including 14 in critical condition, were sent to local hospitals for treatment. In response to the accident, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha instructed relevant agencies to offer support to the injured and affected.

