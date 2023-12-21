Elder Dayán and Carlos Bloom unite their careers

Carlos Bloom, awarded on countless occasions as Manager of the Year for his work with Peter Manjarrés and Silvestre Dangond, continues his career as a manager alongside the artist with the greatest projection in the vallenato genre, Elder Dayán Díaz.

With a career that began as a child, this artist, son of the greatest vallenato artist, Diomedes Díaz, owner of a great voice and a versatility that stands out among other singers of the genre, has accumulated successes in his musical career such as several first positions in the charts. from National Report, a Gold Record for more than 150 million streamings of the album “El disco que me gusta” and an award for more than 10 million streamings of his album “Para tú” achieved in less than three weeks, two Awards Luna and a Nuestra Tierra Award for Best Vallenata song for “Nací solo”.

In his genre, Elder Dayán is positioned as one of the Ambassadors of the Francisco el Hombre Festival for his tireless fight for vallenato music, a fight that is a source of inspiration for young people who are taking their first steps as artists. In addition, Elder Dayán and his group are winners of 4 Upar Awards, one of the most significant in the vallenato music industry.

Bloom’s winning nose along with his great discipline, successful mentality and professional mystique have made him one of the most important managers of the genre. Now, all the experience gathered during long years of dedication to his work will go directly to supporting, directing and moving the career of his new “companion” on the path, Elder Dayán.

Related