The Bologna Review Court revokes the house arrest for the six union members, four from Si Cobas and two from Usb, arrested on 19 July in Piacenza. In particular, the court annulled the precautionary detention order in relation to the accusations of conspiracy. For the six, Ali Mohamed Arafat, Aldo Milani, Carlo Pallavicini, Bruno Scagnelli (Si Cobas), Issa Mohamed Abed and Roberto Montanari (Usb) remains the precautionary measure of the obligation of presentation to the judicial police, relating to other crimes.

“The theorem of the Piacenza prosecutor’s office collapses”, comments Usb in a note. In addition to the association, the Piacenza investigators contested a series of crimes committed in the context of disputes over logistics, including private violence, resistance and violence to public officials, sabotage, disruption of public service. Some accusations come resized from the Review which will motivate its decision within 45 days.

Usb “expresses satisfaction for the favorable outcome of the review but maintains the judgment on the very serious work of the Piacenza prosecutor’s office and keeps the mobilization high to stop this very serious attack on conflict and class unionism”.

“The news arrived a little while ago! Aldo, Bruno, Carlo and Arafat have” only “the obligation to sign! They touch one, they touch everyone. .

The origin of the investigation

The investigation by the Piacenza prosecutor’s office led to the investigation of a total of eight people belonging to the autonomous unions Si Cobas and Usb. Two acronyms widely present above all in the logistics and transport branch. The suspects are held responsible for a criminal association aimed at the commission of numerous crimes, including private violence, resistance and violence to public officials, sabotage, interruption of public service. Six trade unionists (some with top positions, including the national head of Si Cobas Aldo Milani) ended up under house arrest, one was required to sign and another was forbidden to stay.

“It was found – explained the investigators – also through the use of telephone wiretapping and patrimonial feedback, how, since 2016, behind the screen of the trade unions, the suspects had given life to two distinct criminal associations aimed at acquiring the proceeds deriving from the substantial work conciliations and the registration of workers employed in the Piacenza logistics sector following the conflicts that were artificially created by them “.