Firmly grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era from the “Six Persistence”

Dong Zhenhua

[Deputy Director and Professor of the Philosophy Teaching and Research Department of the Party School of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (National School of Administration)]

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out: “Why the Communist Party of China can do it, and why is socialism with Chinese characteristics good, in the final analysis, it is a Marxist practice, and it is a Marxist practice that is sinicized and modernized. Having the scientific and theoretical guidance of Marxism is our party’s firm belief and belief. , grasp the fundamentals of historical initiative.” “Promoting the Sinicization of Marxism is a process of pursuing truth, revealing truth, and practicing truth.” Basic principles: Combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and the excellent traditional Chinese culture, adhere to the people first, adhere to self-confidence and self-reliance, adhere to integrity and innovation, adhere to problem orientation, adhere to system concepts, adhere to the world, and comprehensively and systematically answer It has solved a series of major theoretical and practical issues in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, made original contributions to the modernization of Marxism in China, and provided a powerful ideological weapon for our party and people to understand and transform the world.

As the essence of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the “Six Persistences” are not only the fundamental principles for promoting the modernization of Marxism in China, but also the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and are also used to guide the new era. The basic standpoints, viewpoints and methods of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. True learning, true understanding, true trust, true application of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, not only “knowing the truth”, but also “knowing the why”, not only “knowing the words”, but also “knowing the meaning”, to understand what is in it. The underlying rationale and philosophy. This “reason” and “righteousness” are the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and the standpoints and methods that run through it. If we cannot fully, systematically and deeply grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, then we will not be able to truly comprehend the essence of Marxism in the 21st century, and we will not be able to learn and apply Xi Jinping’s new era of society with Chinese characteristics. The ideology of Marxism guides practice and promotes work, so that contemporary Chinese Marxism radiates a more splendid light of truth.

The “Six Persistence” not only contains the fundamental value pursuit of human liberation in Marxism, the theoretical character of advancing with the times, the living soul of concrete analysis of specific issues, the fundamental methodology of materialist dialectics, the practical viewpoint of seeking truth and pragmatism, and the world history It also embodies the Chinese wisdom of the excellent traditional Chinese culture of the people being the foundation of the state, keeping upright and creating new ones, keeping pace with the times, self-improvement, opening things up and accomplishing tasks, unity of knowledge and action, and harmony in the world. It is an organic and unified system as a whole. It constitutes the world outlook and methodological theoretical system of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. On the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, to promote the modernization of Marxism in China and the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, we must achieve the “six persistences”, thoroughly understand and fully understand its essence and apply it living soul.

First, we must uphold the supremacy of the people. Marxism is the theory of the people and the ideological system for the people to realize their own liberation. Its fundamental value pursuit is to seek liberation for mankind. People’s nature is the essential attribute of Marxism. As a Marxist ruling party, our theory and practice must be rooted in the people, for the people, and for the benefit of the people. Adhering to the supremacy of the people fully embodies the core value pursuit of Marxism and is the value origin of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that we must always adhere to the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, adhere to the party’s mass line, always remember that the country is the people and the people are the country, insist that everything is for the people, and everything depends on the people, and insist on governing for the people and relying on the people to govern. , insist that development is for the people, development depends on the people, and the fruits of development are shared by the people, unswervingly follow the path of common prosperity for all the people, always remember that the people’s yearning for a better life is our goal, and rely on the people to create great historical achievements. Adhering to the people’s supremacy, the people’s standpoint, and the people-centered development thinking, including the scientific answer and elaboration of the value orientation and development motive force of socialism with Chinese characteristics, is a creative application of the Marxist historical materialism.

Second, we must maintain self-confidence and self-reliance. Marxism is vivid and concrete, and there is no one-size-fits-all eternal truth in the world. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in his important speech at the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China: “Going your own way is the theoretical and practical foothold of the party, and it is the historical conclusion drawn by the party’s century-old struggle.” The Communist Party of China has experienced A hundred years of ups and downs and a hundred years of struggle have profoundly revealed a truth: what suits you is the best. Only by sticking to your own reality and sticking to your own path can our career have a future and hope. To walk your own way, you must be self-confident and self-reliant, avoid blindly following superstitions, ensure the right direction, and never be closed and rigid. China‘s questions must be based on China‘s basic national conditions and be answered by the Chinese themselves. We must adhere to our firm belief in Marxism, our firm belief in socialism with Chinese characteristics, our confidence in our path, theory, system, and culture, and make new contributions to the development of Marxism with a more active historical responsibility and creative spirit. We can neither seek swords from the boat, be closed and rigid, nor copy and copy, but we must walk on the road of our own choice and firmly grasp the destiny of China‘s development and progress in our own hands. Only then can we continue to create a new era of China. New brilliance of socialism with characteristics. Adhere to self-confidence and self-reliance, adhere to and apply the Marxist world outlook and methodology, and solve one’s own problems independently, fully embodying the living soul of the concrete analysis of specific Marxist problems.

Third, we must persist in keeping upright and innovating. Marxism is the fundamental guiding ideology for building the Party and the country, and the Party and the country. We must always adhere to its basic standpoints and methods, and must not distort and distort it in any form. However, Marxism has a distinct practical character. It has never been a rigid dogma and abstract theory, but a concrete, vivid and open theoretical system rooted in practice and constantly enriched and developed with practice. We must treat science with a scientific attitude, pursue truth with the spirit of truth, follow the basic logic of materialist dialectics, integrate materialism, dialectics and axiology into the theory of practice for human liberation, analyze specific issues concretely, and use the developing Marxist Creatively respond to and solve new situations and problems that are constantly encountered. To firmly believe in Marxism and to guide new practice with the developing Marxism, we must adhere to the true spirit of Marxism, firmly grasp the consistent essence of Marxism, and firmly grasp the “pulse” of Marxism, that is, ” At the same time, on the basis of combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and the excellent traditional Chinese culture, it is necessary to take root in social practice, base itself on the current era, face practical problems, and put forward new ideas, new strategies, The new measures continuously promote theoretical innovation and practical innovation, and constantly solve new problems based on new practical learning and living spirit of Marxism in the benign interaction of theoretical innovation and practical innovation, that is, “innovation”. We are engaged in a great cause that has never been seen before. Only by keeping upright can we not lose our way or make subversive mistakes, and only by innovation can we grasp the times and lead the times. What we can never lose in upholding and developing Marxism is its fundamental value of realizing human liberation and the scientific method and basic attitude of materialist dialectics. Other specific conclusions and practices can and must be kept upright and innovative with the changes of the times. It fully reflects the historical dialectics of innovation and integrity.

Fourth, we must adhere to the problem-oriented approach. Questions are the voice of the times, and answering and guiding the solution is the fundamental task of theory. Any valuable ideological theory must be able to effectively answer the questions of the times and stand the test of the times. Theory must be rooted in reality. Once the theory is divorced from reality, it will become empty, cannot solve practical problems, and will inevitably lose its vitality. Every era has its problems. Contemporary China is experiencing the most ambitious and unique practice innovation in human history. The heavy tasks of reform, development and stability, the many contradictions, risks and challenges, and the challenges of state governance are unprecedented. There are major changes and profound changes unprecedented, and there are many theoretical and practical issues that need to be answered urgently. We must accurately grasp the general trend of the times, have the courage to stand at the forefront of human development, listen to the voices of the people, respond to practical needs, adhere to emancipating the mind, seek truth from facts, and keep pace with the times, so as to better unify the adherence to Marxism and the development of Marxism, and adhere to the use of Marxism. The “arrow” of the new era of China‘s “target”, timely and scientifically answer the questions of China, the world, the people, and the times, promote the innovative development of Marxism, and make Marxism stronger and more persuasive The power of truth to guide the party and the country’s undertakings to innovate and achieve greater victories. Adhering to problem orientation and enhancing problem awareness fully demonstrates the practical character of Marxism of seeking truth from facts, not empty talk and facing problems head-on.

Fifth, we must adhere to the system concept. A system is a whole composed of several interrelated, interacting and interdependent elements according to a certain structure. Everything exists and develops as a system, and things exist as a system, and they are all inextricably linked with other things, and these links constitute the actual conditions for the existence of things. The development of things as a system is a process composed of stages and stages, and the connection between stages and stages constitutes the historical conditions for the existence of things. Therefore, everything is universally connected and eternally developing, and there is never a “flying peak” that separates history, nor an atom that exists in isolation. Only by observing things from the viewpoint of universal connection, comprehensive system and development and change, can we grasp the law of development of things. The cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics involves many fields such as economy, politics, culture, society, ecology, etc., and the fields are interconnected and mutually restrictive. Promoting the great cause is by no means a single fight in one field. The development of any field has It may affect other fields, and it also requires close cooperation from other fields. We must adhere to the system concept in our work, be good at looking at reality through history and the essence through phenomena, grasp the overall situation and the part, the current and the long-term, the macro and the micro, the main contradiction and the secondary contradiction, the special and the general relationship, and constantly improve Strategic thinking, historical thinking, dialectical thinking, systematic thinking, innovative thinking, rule of law thinking, bottom-line thinking ability, provide scientific thinking methods for forward-looking thinking, overall planning, and the overall promotion of various undertakings of the party and the country. Materialist dialectics is the fundamental thinking method of Marxism, and adherence to the system concept fully demonstrates the essence and core meaning of materialist dialectics.

Sixth, we must adhere to the world in mind. Seeking welfare for the vast majority of people, freeing the masses of the people from the enslavement and oppression of nature, human society and ideology, and realizing the free and comprehensive development of everyone is the consistent highest ideal, value pursuit, and logical starting point of Marxist theory. It has always been at the commanding heights of the common values ​​of mankind. The Communist Party of China is a political party with Marxism as its guiding ideology. It must adhere to the basic standpoint of Marxism and the standpoint of the people. This requires the Communist Party of China to take the benefit of the people and human liberation as its lifelong pursuit of value. The Communist Party of China is a party that seeks happiness for the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It is also a party that seeks progress for mankind and great harmony for the world. Adhering to the vision of the world is the logical necessity of seeking happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. It not only reflects the Chinese Communist Party’s concern for the world‘s development and the progress of the human cause, but also reflects the Chinese Communist Party’s commitment to realizing “the liberation of all mankind”. The lofty and lofty ideals of communism, as well as the mission and broad-mindedness determined to promote the construction of a “community with a shared future for mankind”. Therefore, we must broaden our global vision, gain a deep insight into the trend of human development and progress, actively respond to the general concerns of people from all over the world, and contribute to solving common problems faced by mankind. world. Adhere to the world, fully embodies the Marxist world-historical vision of human liberation.

To unify adherence to Marxism and development of Marxism, and to continuously make new theoretical creations in combination with new practices, is the secret of Marxism’s eternal vitality, and it is also the inherent logic of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, which is constantly upright and innovative. All Party comrades must constantly accept the nourishment of Marxist philosophical wisdom, use the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to observe the times, grasp the times, lead the times, and think and grasp the future from a broader perspective and a longer-term perspective. We will continue to improve the ability of the whole party to analyze and solve practical problems by applying the standpoints and methods of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and constantly improve the use of scientific theories to guide us in dealing with major challenges, resisting major risks, and overcoming major challenges. Resistance, the ability to resolve major contradictions, and unremittingly arm the mind with the latest achievements of the party’s innovative theory, guide practice, and promote work.

