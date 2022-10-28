China has set a successful example for world development

——Visit Arthur Sania, former Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua News Agency in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, former Guinea-Bissau Prime Minister Artur Sagna said that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China has achieved prosperity and strength, and has embarked on a development path that suits its national conditions. , and set a successful example for the development of the world.

The 57-year-old Sarnia visited China for the first time in 2000, and has visited China four times since then, the longest one lasting 45 days. From his personal experience in China and his long-term observation of China, he came to a conclusion: the Chinese Communist Party is a people-centered political party, “There is an extraordinary bond between the Chinese Communist Party and the people. The Chinese Communist Party has always been people-centered and the interests of the people.”

Speaking of China‘s arduous task of eliminating absolute poverty, Sarnia believes that the Chinese Communist Party has played a decisive role in this process. China‘s great achievements in poverty alleviation and other fields stem from the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China. “The Communist Party of China has made outstanding contributions to human well-being, peace and poverty reduction.”

Sarnia pays close attention to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. When talking about the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he said that in order to build a modern and powerful country, the Communist Party of China has led China to find a development path that suits its national conditions. In the past ten years, China has made remarkable achievements in innovation in various fields, and now has an undisputed strong international competitiveness.

In Sarnia’s view, the CPC not only cares about the interests of the Chinese people, but also the common interests of all mankind. “Faced with global challenges, the development blueprint formulated by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will make new contributions to promoting world economic recovery and building an open world economy, and bring new opportunities for world development.” He said, “China has huge potential, China‘s development model is inspiring the world.”

Sarnia fully agreed with China‘s concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and praised China‘s important role in improving global governance, respecting human rights, fighting the new crown epidemic, maintaining world peace, and promoting common development. He firmly believes that China will continue to promote the improvement of global governance, the establishment of a new type of international relations, the defense of multilateralism, and the promotion of common development.

Guinea-Bissau is one of the least developed countries in the world, and the agricultural cooperation between Guinea-Bissau and China has impressed Sarnia. He said that Chinese agricultural experts have carried out tens of thousands of technical trainings in Guinea-Bissau, cultivated and promoted improved rice varieties, increased production, and greatly promoted the development of local agriculture.

When talking about cooperation between the two countries in various fields, Sagna said that Guinea-Bissau maintains a cooperative, friendly and fraternal relationship with China. China has been assisting Guinea-Bissau in infrastructure construction, health, agriculture and other fields, and China has also provided human resources for Guinea-Bissau. Training in areas such as resources, medicine, agriculture, communication technology and more helps. “For this, the people of Guinea-Bissau are grateful.”

