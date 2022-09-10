Home News Flying into the flames
Firefighting planes release retardant liquid on the Fairview fire, a blaze that developed in the hills near Hemet, southeast of Los Angeles, California. In addition to destroying more than 1,600 hectares of vegetation, the flames caused two deaths and forced thousands of people to leave their homes. A heat wave with temperatures of up to 43 degrees is currently underway in the region. These phenomena are increasingly intense and frequent due to the climate crisis.

