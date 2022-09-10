Home Health Smallpox of the monkeys, the first case in Lecce: he is a 45 year old
Smallpox of the monkeys, the first case in Lecce: he is a 45 year old

Smallpox of the monkeys, the first case in Lecce: he is a 45 year old

First case of monkeypox a Lecce. It is a 45 years old from Lecce, who came to his GP yesterday afternoon with flu symptoms and some skin spots on his body. Man, a cinematographic director, accustomed for work to frequent trips around Italy, he would have recently stayed in a northern city and on his return he would have also done some artistic work with colleagues. And it is very likely that in one of these two circumstances he was infected. To put him on alert, the fever that had persisted for a few days and skin spots appeared on his body.

Confirmation after exams

Therefore, he went to his own doctor, the visit required particular analyzes (swab of the liquid contained in a vesicle), then sent to thezooprophylaxis institute from Bari. From the results arrived this morning the confirmation of the contagion to Monkeypox (monkeypox). The patient, who does not need hospital treatment, is now in isolation at his home on the outskirts of Lecce. The Department of Prevention and Hygiene Service of the Lecce ASL was also informed of the case, which is monitoring its clinical evolution. At the moment there would be no further infections.

