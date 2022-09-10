No one can understand how Intel Arc plans to market and market. In short, Intel invited partners Ryan and Tom to disclose the hardware specifications of Intel Arc A770 / A750 / A580 and other desktop GPUs on its own website, except for the price and time to market. Outside, that’s about it.

The Intel Arc A770 will have 32 sets of Xe-core, 32 sets of RT units, and 512 XMX engines, the GPU clock is 2100MHz, and there will be 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 memory to choose from, and the memory bandwidth is 560 GB/s.

The A750, which is also the Arc 7 series, has 28 sets of Xe-core, 28 sets of RT units, and 448 XMX engines, with a GPU clock of 2050MHz, 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a bandwidth of 512 GB/s.

The mid-range Arc A580 has 24 Xe-cores, 24 RT units, and 384 XMX engines, a GPU clock of 1700MHz, 8GB GDDR6 memory and 512 GB/s bandwidth; this specification is similar to the A750, but it is relatively GPU The clock pressure is lower.

Intel is expected to launch limited editions of the A770 and A750, using Intel’s self-designed dual-fan radiator, which should be standard length, full-height, and dual-slot specifications, while the A770 and A750 graphics cards consume the same 225W.

But now there is no performance or price to refer to, so I said, “OK, Intel.” Let’s continue to grill! Ladies and gentlemen, happy Mid-Autumn Festival.

source: game.intel.com