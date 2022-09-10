Home Sports Onana or Handanovic for Inter: the role of the captain goalkeeper
The handover at the Nerazzurri also passes through the captain’s armband that the Slovenian wears, between speeches and team dinners

When it comes to ballots we must not fall into a rather widespread error: believing that these head to head are limited to what is seen on the pitch, on television. This is even more true for Inter’s goalkeeper position, poised between Samir Handanovic and André Onana. There are above all the training sessions to convince Simone Inzaghi from time to time, but then there are also a series of aspects that intertwine the skills of a football player with the values ​​of man to form a very complicated red thread to cut.

