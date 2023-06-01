First committee for contracting and execution of works in Ambato

TUNGURAHUA

From the Municipality of Ambato, the first committee for Contracting and Execution of Works was held, the objective was to address issues related to the planning, prioritization, contracting and execution of infrastructure projects.

Authorities discuss the contracting and execution of works for Ambato.

During this meeting, important decisions were made and it was agreed to work together to achieve efficient and transparent management for the benefit of citizens. One of the main actions carried out was the formation of urgent technical committees to address the works, according to their problems and priority. Existing projects, the Territorial Development and Ordinance Plan (PDOT), the Land Use Plan (PUGS), the participatory budget and the bank of Planning projects were taken into account. Once prioritized, their feasibility will be analyzed and the expropriation analysis will be carried out.

The budget allocation will depend on the budget ceilings and the priorities of each department. The Planning Directorate will issue a joint report with the Expropriations Office for each of the projects, providing relevant information such as the date of application, whether it is part of the socialization process with the parish GADs, the impact on citizens and the beneficiaries. Sebastián Monar, director of Public Works, reported on the identification of slopes with potential risks and it was agreed to carry out a technical inspection of eight slopes identified as risky. “This inspection will be led by the Public Works Directorate and was carried out on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Subsequently, a work table will be held to analyze and formulate short and medium-term solutions,” Monar concluded.