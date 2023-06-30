Home » First defection from Martin Fayulu
News

First defection from Martin Fayulu

by admin
First defection from Martin Fayulu

The December 2023 elections are fast approaching. In the staffs of political parties it is the all-out combat. Everyone is looking for a favorable position to be elected or re-elected, it depends. This is what leads certain political actors to sometimes enter into unnatural marriages or outright break with their political parties.

Martin Fayulu’s camp is not spared. He has just experienced his first defection. This is ados Ndombasi, national deputy, elected from funa who until before his defection held the position of deputy secretary general of ECIDE.

In a lively press briefing on Thursday June 29, 2023, adolescent Ndombasi justifies his departure by the position of Martin Fayulu who indicated that ECIDE will not field candidates in the next elections, and this at all levels as long as the file election of the ceni will not be audited by a competent external firm.

A position that the elected official of funa does not share. Moreover, in an open letter to its national president, adolescent Ndombasi suggested that he reconsider his position to withdraw from the electoral process. But to his great surprise, this decision was reaffirmed during the opposition meeting held at Place Sainte Thérèse in Ndjili.

In addition, the former member of ECIDE who did not indicate his future destination claims to have kept very good relations with Martin Fayulu and Ecide, this political formation which forged him and made him a political actor.

PB

