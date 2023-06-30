Yoga: How meditation and asanas keep the brain young

von Isabell Prophet

Those who practice yoga regularly are likely to age healthier, feel better about themselves and remember things better. The effects can be attributed to better stress management – ​​but also to physical strengthening.

We measure a good life in years of life. There should be many. And of these many years of life, we wish to spend a lot of them healthy: physically fit, mentally flexible and with a good memory.

Studies show that yoga can play an important role in this: Yoga works against stress, strengthens the body and calms the mind. And while some people attribute the effects to empowerment, others swear by the breathing exercises, meditation, or body control. Science says: All areas are effective. Yoga makes you healthy and keeps you young. Both are among the success factors of our society.

