First Lady exposes the country’s efforts in children’s mental health in a world congress

During the 18th World Congress of the World Association for Child Mental Health (WAIMH), the First Lady, Gabriela de Bukele highlighted the importance of good mental health in the new generations of Salvadorans after living through a war civil war and decades of violence.

«Our commitment to Early Childhood is that they learn, run, play, sing, be healthy, love, hug, laugh, be happy. That is why we work every day to guarantee them the best childhood they can have,” said the First Lady.

Thanks to her academic record, work experience and political leadership, the World Association for Children’s Mental Health and the Scientific Program Committee invited the First Lady as a speaker.

One of the first actions to achieve this objective has been the creation of an innovative legal framework for comprehensive protection for Early Childhood, Childhood and Adolescence, as well as families.

The 18th World Congress of the World Association for Child Mental Health (WAIMH) takes place from July 15-19 in Dublin, Ireland. Academics from all over the world participate and attend, especially from the most prestigious universities such as Harvard and Columbia University in the United States; the Paris Cité University of France; among other.

WAIMH seeks to promote the mental well-being and healthy development of children around the world, taking into account the geopolitical and socio-cultural conditions of each country.

