This Wednesday, March 8, the women of the municipality cedeno They were honored with a special session of the Municipal Chamber and delivery of recognitions.

The first lady of the municipality, Mary Salazar de Monteverde, led the special activities together with the councilors and other authorities of the Municipality.

De Monteverde expressed that the Venezuelan woman is tireless and gives everything for everything in what is proposed, qualities that have allowed them to achieve great achievements in society.

«We are warriors, the foundation of the family. Thanks to the Revolution we have occupied important spaces in various areas. Currently there are women ministers, governors, mayors, councilors, “said the first lady.

Likewise, Miletza Moreno, keynote speaker at the session, indicated that in her years of service within the public administration she has dedicated herself to social work and that over the years she has seen how women are made visible.

«I have dedicated myself to doing social work and I have done it with love and commitment. Today is a special day to remember that thanks to Chávez we have been integrated into society,” Moreno said.

Similarly, Adriana Véliz, vice president for women of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), noted that this day is to remember those women who fought for equality and social demands.

Véliz highlighted that there is currently a country with greater opportunities for ladies and laws that support their integrity in all areas.

Finally they held a cultural act and musical performances for the enjoyment of women.

