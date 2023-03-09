Home News Tragedy in Pericongo
News

Tragedy in Pericongo

by admin
Tragedy in Pericongo

One person dead and two injured, would be the balance left by a rock slide in the Pericongo sector, south of Huila.

In the early hours of this Thursday, a rock and earth slide has generated the total closure of the Pitalito-Garzón highway in the Pericongo sector, kilometer 33+400.

According to local authorities, the rains of the last hours would have been the cause of the unfortunate situation.

The landslide of large rocks and earth surprised some vehicles that were passing through the area, preliminarily leaving one person dead and two injured. Immediately, the relief agencies were mobilized to the place to attend to the emergency.

The local authorities have announced the total closure of the road, while the work of removing debris and evaluating the situation is carried out. Therefore, it is recommended that drivers take alternate routes through the Naranjal town center and pay attention to the instructions of the authorities.

The Mayor of Timaná, Marco Adrián Artunduaga Gómez, pointed out that: “The night before there was torrential rain, presenting different emergencies in the municipality of Timaná such as the overflow of the river. Around 4:30 a.m. a landslide occurred in the Pericongo sector (…) some vehicles are stuck by the landslide, apparently one person is dead. Firefighters are working in the area.

See also  Longarone, Doris' searches are still unsuccessful

You may also like

in just three days there are 40 new...

First lady of Cedeño leads activities for Women’s...

U.S. DNI: China’s Refusal to Cooperate with Coronavirus...

In judgments on violations of the Highway Code,...

trinity cross

Kaleidoscope

Arera’s photography — idealista/news

Artists of Quetta who make pictures with feet

Composers who transform music in Colombia, Sayco exalts...

Influenza cases surge in Beijing, long queues at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy