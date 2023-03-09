One person dead and two injured, would be the balance left by a rock slide in the Pericongo sector, south of Huila.

In the early hours of this Thursday, a rock and earth slide has generated the total closure of the Pitalito-Garzón highway in the Pericongo sector, kilometer 33+400.

According to local authorities, the rains of the last hours would have been the cause of the unfortunate situation.

The landslide of large rocks and earth surprised some vehicles that were passing through the area, preliminarily leaving one person dead and two injured. Immediately, the relief agencies were mobilized to the place to attend to the emergency.

The local authorities have announced the total closure of the road, while the work of removing debris and evaluating the situation is carried out. Therefore, it is recommended that drivers take alternate routes through the Naranjal town center and pay attention to the instructions of the authorities.

The Mayor of Timaná, Marco Adrián Artunduaga Gómez, pointed out that: “The night before there was torrential rain, presenting different emergencies in the municipality of Timaná such as the overflow of the river. Around 4:30 a.m. a landslide occurred in the Pericongo sector (…) some vehicles are stuck by the landslide, apparently one person is dead. Firefighters are working in the area.