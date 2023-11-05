Youthful faces meet youthful games, and the war drum of youth is beating in the verdant “China Green City” Nanning. On November 5th, the first National Student (Youth) Games opened in Nanning, Guangxi, marking a significant step for young athletes in their pursuit of success. More than 20,000 young athletes have embarked on the track of youth, chasing their dreams and working hard.

The Youth League is an important measure to promote the reform and development of youth and school sports in the new era. It aims to enhance the physical fitness of teenagers and students, and promote the cultivation of competitive sports reserve talents. It is an important platform and holds great significance in accelerating the construction of a powerful country in education and sports.

Athletes participating in the Youth League have already shown great promise in their respective sports. Many have made their mark in international and domestic competitions, with some even competing in the Chengdu Universiade and Hangzhou Asian Games before joining the Youth League. For example, Guangxi Nanning team athlete Yao Huali surpassed the world youth record in the women’s 100-meter instrument swimming with a time of 35.42 seconds. This unexpected achievement demonstrates the determination and talent of these young athletes.

The Youth League not only showcases the skills and abilities of young athletes but also provides an opportunity for volunteers to contribute their services. In order to ensure the smooth progress of the games, Guangxi recruited 16,500 volunteers from 32 universities. These dedicated volunteers have carried forward the voluntary spirit with practical actions and shown their commitment to making the event a success.

The Youth League is not just a sports event, but also an opportunity for all to participate and share. Guangxi has organized games in 14 districts and cities, aiming to drive the development of sports in the region and benefit more cities and towns. The venues for the games have been carefully planned to ensure post-match use, such as the Santang Sports Training and Competition Base in Nanning, which will become a vibrant gathering place for the city after the Youth League.

The hosting of the Youth League is a testament to China‘s commitment to building a powerful generation. By promoting campus sports activities, the Youth League creates a stronger atmosphere for young people to engage in physical exercise. It not only provides a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents but also inspires the younger generation to pursue their dreams and strive for success.

The Youth League embodies the spirit and energy of Chinese youth. With their dedication and passion, these young athletes represent the future of Chinese sports. As the games progress, we can expect to witness more records shattered and dreams realized. The Youth League serves as a reminder that youth is in the prime of life, and it is the right time for them to strive for success.

