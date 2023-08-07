First victory for Rayados in the B Tournament

Julian Andres Santa

The second date of the National B Tournament, the second category of Colombian indoor soccer, was played, where the Rayados de Marseille team achieved its first victory and added its first two points after defeating the Ibero-American Academy at home by a score of 6 -2. Let’s remember that in this sport, for each match won, two points are obtained and not three as in soccer. In this way, those led by Fabián Naranjo had revenge after the start with defeat on the first day, where they fell 0-3 against the FDS Convention.

With a large public accompaniment

In Marseille they are happy with the team and this is reflected in each of the local commitments as highlighted by Giovanni Galindo, president of the club. “Very happy, the people accompanied the team to the coliseum as always, we have that plus that having a very good fan base gives us. On the field we did things well, the reinforcements came to the fore and in the end they scored the goals that allowed us to win the game, which was the most important thing, to respect the house and show something different from what we had done on the first date” .

About payroll for this year

The squad is made up of players from the municipality with some reinforcements. “It’s almost the same structure, the reinforcements were added, including two players who have been part of the Venezuelan team and next to them other experienced players who have played in the department and boys from the house.”

More and more level

With the results during the first two dates of the B national tournament, it is demonstrated that each time the contest has teams with a higher level and greater demand. “This year what we have analyzed is that the teams are at a much higher level, more competitive, all the games are going to be to the death and the issue of reaching the final and seeking promotion will be a little more complicated.”

The goal is promotion

This is the third year that Rayados de Marseille has participated in the second division of the indoor soccer championship organized by the Colombian federation and, as in the past two, the objective continues to be to fight for promotion. “In the first we were fourth and last year we were third and the goal in 2023 is to reach the final,” said the team’s president, Giovanni Galindo.

Given:

The first four teams of each group qualify for the next round.

Given:

On the next day, Rayados de Marseille will visit the San Pablo de Borbur campus in Boyacá.

