Cycling holidays in Abruzzo, the 5 most beautiful itineraries between the sea, parks and villages

Do the cycling holidays in Abruzzo it’s absolutely a great idea: the most beautiful itineraries between the seamountains, parks and villages are really exciting and all in all still little frequented, an immersion in nature for this one estate 2023.

Abruzzo is the new black quanto a cycle tourism: regional funds have been invested in recent years to develop a large network of routes for touring bikes and mountain bikes and launch cycling holidays in this region. Above all by focusing on sustainability.

From the Bike to Coast cycle path along the Adriatic coast to the paths of the Campo Imperatore plain, Abruzzo is a new cycling Eldorado: you can build your own itineraries, overcoming the embarrassment of choice (there are suitable for everyone).

Why go on a cycling holiday in Abruzzo: the most beautiful itineraries

Abruzzo has invested heavily in cycle tourism, developing and improving both the cycle path network and that of gravel and mountain bike trails.

This is the Abruzzo Bike Friendly project with a series of interventions that have led to a truly remarkable system of bicycle routes, which makes Abruzzo one of the most beautiful and well-equipped regions to visit by bike.

You can pedal in the definitive panoramas of the interior, crossing parks (Majella, Gran Sasso, Pnla) and villages, or take the Bike to Coast, the part of the Adriatic cycle path that here extends over all 130 km of the Abruzzo coaston a completely new track dedicated to bikes.

Abruzzo Bike Friendly it is also one network of accommodation facilities (bike hotels) and services connected to the bike (rentals) to support traveling cyclists in their stay.

The itineraries are many and often connected to each other: here are in our opinion what are the bike routes to do in Abruzzo.

1. The via Verde, on the Costa dei Trabocchi

2. Gran Sasso: Navelli – Campo Imperatore

3. Majella: Caramanico Terme – Campo di Giove

4. Scanno-Pacentro

5. Pnla: Pescasseroli-Roccaraso

1. By bike on the Via Verde along the Costa dei Trabocchi

The Adriatic cycle path, which runs along the entire coast from Trieste to Santa Maria di Leuca, finds its best stretch in Abruzzo. THE 130 km from the lungomare have been equipped with a cycle path in almost their entire extension. It is also called Bike To Coast.

The most beautiful stretch of the most beautiful stretch is definitely the piece that follows the Costa dei Trabocchi.

Up to Ortona you have to do some stretches on the SS16, but from there on you can access the Via Verdethe new cycle path that is really a pleasure to ride. In the rest of Italy the cycle path often runs on state roads, but qhere is a true paradise for two wheels, with the perfect road, colorful, away from cars, panoramic. It’s easy, suitable for everyone.

I am 42 km from Ortona to Vastowhich cross 9 municipalities and touch several nature reserves e 16 overflows, where to stop to eat (mandatory to book in time).

They must be traveled calmly, stopping at the beaches for a dip.

Unmissable the piece San Vito Chietino – Casalbordino, as well as the beach of the promontory of Punta Aderci and that of Le Morge.

2. Bike tours on the Gran Sasso in Campo Imperatore

Grazing horses, thin air, boundless panorama: the Italian ‘Little Tibet’ is a magical place, one of the places in our country to see at least once in a lifetime. A great green plateau which ranges in altitude from 1400 to 2100 meters, where you seem to be in another world, dominated by the Corno Grande del Gran Sasso (2912 meters).

It is still crossed by shepherds for transhumance towards the south (the Tratturo Magno) and can be covered by bike following various more or less long itineraries. And quite challenging: in addition to progressive climbs, at the end of the plateau there are a series of switchbacks to tackle. For this is a route also suitable for e-bikes.The routes all start from Navelli, a small village where a prized saffron is produced. In addition to being able to reach the point where the road ends, at the astronomical observatory, there are three itineraries ring, of different lengths and difficulties: 28km, 66km, 90km.

The important thing is not to miss a few things: Calascio, with its Rocca (films have been made there including Ladyhawke), Santo Stefano di Sessanioone of the most beautiful villages in Italy repeatedly hit by earthquakes and the end of the easiest route, Castel del Montea white city that climbs up a mountain slope and the end of the middle stage, and the final area of ​​the Piana di Campo Imperatore at the Albergo Rosso.

On the way, absolutely stop at refresh yourself with Abruzzo arrosticini to be cooked directly on the grill after having chosen them in the two butchers located on the route (impossible not to notice them).

If you want, you can leave or arrive in Bussi sul Tirino, where there is the Il Bosso center which organizes excursions also by e-bike and truly unforgettable experiences canoeing on the Tirino, the cleanest river in Italy.

Almost a classic now is the tour of Lake Campotosto by bike: circumnavigation of 50 km of the lake which is located between L’Aquila and Amatrice. The road is paved, you stop here and there to relax. unmissable Sunrise and Sunsetwhen the reflections of the lake create an unreal suggestion.

There is also a long and challenging path that goes from the Gran Sasso to the Adriatic coastfrom Campo Imperatore to breaking latest news.

3. Bike itineraries on the Majella: from Caramanico Terme to Campo di Giove

The Majella is not for all cyclists: land climbs are demanding, such as for example the one that from Caramanico Terme climbs up to Passolanciano-Majelletta, or the one towards San Vittorino: only if you are fit and have the right bike can you tackle these itineraries, however immersed in the wildest nature.

But there is a more approachable path, suitable more or less for everyone, which follows the regional road 487, with very little traffic, and goes from Caramanico (where you can rent bikes and e-bikes) at the San Leonardo pass, skirting the forest of Orfento valley (Oriented Nature Reserve) and Monte Amaro.

It’s 20 km, 40 round trip, to be done in about 3 hours.

You pedal on non-binding ups and downs, touching some towns where you can stop: Sant’Eufemia a Majella (the land of children’s games, with a square that is a huge Risk map to play on) e Roccacaramanicowhere you can have a snack while enjoying the view over the whole valley.

The more in the mood can try to reach the San Leonardo pass, or you can relax in the large meadows along the way, where it is easy to see flocks of sheep in transhumance.

Those even fitter can try it Gran Fondo of the Majella130 km with departure and arrival from Fara San Martino, a difficult cycling itinerary but in the midst of extraordinary landscapes such as the San Martino Gorges, the sources of the Green River, the caves of Cavallone, the Ducal Castle and Lake Casoli, or even the Hermitage of Palena e several villages where you can come into contact with the ancient traditions of Abruzzo.

4. By bike from Scanno to Pacentro

A very suggestive bike itinerary in Abruzzo that is within everyone’s reach is the one that goes from Lake Scanno to Pacentro, two villages that connect the National Park of Abruzzo Lazio and Molise with the Majella.

The lake undoubtedly is one of the most suggestive in Italy set at 700 meters above sea level in the Apennines and surrounded by woods and small rivers. Pacentro is an isolated ancient village lying at an altitude of 1055 metres, which can be reached after 42 km on a road that goes down to the valley and then up again, but without too demanding climbs.

5. Roccaraso-Pescasseroli bike itinerary in the PNLA

The National Park of Abruzzo Lazio and Molise is one of the most underrated in Abruzzo, the European region with the most parks and green areas on the continent. We are in the realm of wild animals such as the wolf and the Marsican bear, but also of the chamois, who live in a reserve dedicated to them (the Camosciara).

The bike route from Pescasseroli to Roccaraso (or vice versa) cuts a section of the Park in two and allows you to ride on beautiful paved roads (the Marsicana state road) alternating with stretches of cycle path along the river, touching villages and places of nature. In the two towns you can rent bikes and stock up on supplies about 50kman excursion that can also be done in the day, bearing in mind that you cannot fail to stop in some places:

– Opione of the most beautiful villages in Italy, perched on a coast

– The Camosciara Reserve: here you can take a walk in the woods where you can meet chamois and bears (paying attention to how to behave)

– Civitella Alfedena, where to see wolves looking out from the enclosure of the small reserve

– Lake Barreato take a ride on a pedal boat

If you wish, you can also stop here, but if you have time it is worth reaching 1200 meters Roccarasoa reference point for skiing in Abruzzo and for excursions in this mountain area.

in these parts it also crosses the Way of the Brigands.

[photo credits Abruzzo Turismo – Instagram]

OUR OTHER GUIDES ON BIKE HOLIDAYS IN ITALY

