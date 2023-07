CHP Deputy Chairman Yunus Emre said that Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the party, had built a great unity of democracy under the conditions of authoritarian rule, and therefore he wanted the government and its supporters to leave. In a statement to SÖZCÜ, reminding Yaşar Kemal’s novel “Tin”, Emre said, “Çukurova aghas are doing their best to dismiss an idealistic district governor, and when the district governor is appointed, they do their best. […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook