Long live the sauce!

Rubén Blades, Oscar De León, Jerry Rivera, Grupo Niche, La Sonora Ponceña, Los Hermanos Lebrón, Yan Collazo and Fresto, will fill Pascual Guerrero with true salsa for all rumberos, proving that we are the world capital of salsa.

Rubén Blades the legendary poet of the salsa genre with the songs that made him famous from the Fania All Star.

Oscar de León, the eternal pharaoh of salsa, Jerry Rivera with his spectacular romantic sauce, the majestic Niche group with the best Colombian salsa in the world, Sonora Ponceña with Papo Lucca and his great musical history and the most current Lebrón brothers who never, they will present the best salsa concert in the history of Cali and with them Yan collated the new salsa star from Puerto Rico and from Cuba Fresto with the worldwide super hit of salsa “It hurts to see you”. August 4 Pascual Guerrero stadium “Viva La Salsa”

