Home » Long live the sauce!
News

Long live the sauce!

by admin
Long live the sauce!

Rubén Blades, Oscar De León, Jerry Rivera, Grupo Niche, La Sonora Ponceña, Los Hermanos Lebrón, Yan Collazo and Fresto, will fill Pascual Guerrero with true salsa for all rumberos, proving that we are the world capital of salsa.

Rubén Blades the legendary poet of the salsa genre with the songs that made him famous from the Fania All Star.

Oscar de León, the eternal pharaoh of salsa, Jerry Rivera with his spectacular romantic sauce, the majestic Niche group with the best Colombian salsa in the world, Sonora Ponceña with Papo Lucca and his great musical history and the most current Lebrón brothers who never, they will present the best salsa concert in the history of Cali and with them Yan collated the new salsa star from Puerto Rico and from Cuba Fresto with the worldwide super hit of salsa “It hurts to see you”. August 4 Pascual Guerrero stadium “Viva La Salsa”

Appetizer: tuticket.com.co Info and tickets WhatsApp 320 254 8080 @tuticketco

The post ¡Viva la salsa! appeared first on Diario Occidente.

See also  Arson in Polcenigo, it's an arsonist hunt

You may also like

Atlantic Forum: “A change of era is coming...

Three Colombians injured by Russian missile in Ukraine

More than 100,000 Venezuelans crossed the Darien jungle...

Quibdó: women monitor the Peace Agreement

The 13th Jiangsu Book Fair: A Celebration of...

Attackers recognized on the train

An attack on a female politician of Pakistani...

Pedro Sánchez promises to support Ukraine “regardless of...

Elliott Wave Analysis: Summer Calm in DAX and...

Boxer Khizhnyak knocked out Croatian Veocic and became...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy