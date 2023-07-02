NeoApotek stringe una partnership con Mind The Gum – Sport Marketing News

by NeoApotekan important group of private pharmacies in Italy, enters into an exclusive partnership with Mind The Gum, the line of innovative food supplements in gum and gummy that combines the effectiveness of formulations with smarter and simpler forms of consumption for the consumer. This union aims to give continuity to the path already started by the company to establish itself as a pharmacy of the future, and to create a place dedicated to well-being and a health hub.

The collaboration provides for the exclusive sale in Neoapotek stores of the entire range of Mind The Gum products, starting from supplements for immediate concentration, to those for relaxation and sleep, up to multivitamins and beauty supplements for skin and hair.

To inaugurate the partnership between Neoapotek and Mind The Gum, three events were held with some of the brand’s partners: in Milan at the Neoapotek Marinoni pharmacy in Corso Buenos Aires with the former midfielder Massimo Ambrosiniin Turin at the Borgo Crocetta pharmacy with the current Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci and lastly at the Nuova Farmacia Stadio in Bergamo, the group’s flagship store, a meet&greet was organized with Zlatan Ibrahimovicas well as the face of Mind The Gum. During the events, by purchasing one’s favorite product from the Mind The Gum line available in pharmacies, it was possible to receive an autograph from the players and take a souvenir photo with them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

