Boy killed by a policeman in France, fifth night of violence: 427 arrests

There are 427 people arrested in the fifth night of rioting in France. Of these, 162 were stopped in Paris and its suburbs. This was announced by the French Ministry of the Interior. The violence was sparked by the Nahel’s deaththe 17-year-old boy killed by a policeman last Tuesday.

A Rennes there were clashes between protesters and police in the city centre, the same happened at Nice where the arrests were about twenty. TO Marseille incidents were reported in various parts of the city, and 56 arrests were made. A Lyon there are reports of ‘light’ clashes between young people and the forces of order. It’s at Pariswhere there have been tensions especially in the area of ​​the Champs Elysees, the number of arrests has risen to 126. French authorities have sent additional troops to the most critical cities. Since the protests began – reports the Ministry of the Interior – the police have arrested over 1,300 people.

And the protest has also infected Switzerland: Accidents have been reported in downtown Lausanne, as reported by the online media ’20 minutes’. Urban violence and looting in the Flon district. An Fnac shop and a shoe shop were damaged and looted. About 200 people then faced the police forces who arrived on the scene in anti-riot gear.

But the French interior minister, Gerald Darmaninhe said: “It’s one quieter night Thank you

to the decisive action of the police forces”. The minister is following the evolution of the situation from the command center in Paris, where she also arrived la premier Elisabeth Borne who said: “I have come to reaffirm to the police my full support and that of the government.”