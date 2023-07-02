Netflix, series on the cooking of Italian grandmothers. It starts with stocafisso and…

Netflix, series on the cooking of Italian grandmothers. We start with the stocafisso

“Memories around the table”: Netflix launches a series in which he will tell memories of culinary and cultural traditions that are disappearing over time. Saverio Posarelli, a Florentine transplanted to America, leads a team of seven people who will tour Italy for three weeks in search of stories about the local cuisine.

Filming started in the Marche region and then stopped in Rome and Florence. The protagonist of the new series by Netflix moved to the United States several years ago, where he lives with his wife and children (3), after various experiences in Italy and around the world (protagonist for example in the Cibrèo di Firenze adventure in Tokyo). Now he wants to tell the Italian gastronomic culture and at the same time show the beauty of the places where it is filmed.

And as mentioned, we start from the Marches, Ancona to be precise. The protagonists? Stockfish and homemade pasta. Many designated locations. For example, the house of a lady who is an expert in stockfish alla Varano and the small square in the village of Varano, where some ladies have prepared homemade pasta with flour, eggs and a rolling pin. Then we move on to Grotte del Passetto – which recently hosted the filming of the new film by Raoul Bova – a perfect area for the scenes in which the pasta was prepared by the sea.

