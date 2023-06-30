Drought in the summer of 2023: What are the effects?

France determines locally what is allowed in the event of drought. In the southern department of Pyrenées-Orientales (on the border with Spain), for example, strict rules already apply: washing cars outside the facility is prohibited, and facades and roofs are also cleaned. Private pools, even in vacation rentals, may not be filled up or topped up. Watering lawns and beds is also prohibited. Beach showers and fountains should be turned off. And farmers must also significantly reduce their water consumption.

Spain is suffering from a long-lasting drought that started in some parts of the country in 2014 and is getting worse. This June, the country’s reservoirs were only 47.5 percent full, compared to an average of 68 percent over the past decade. The situation is particularly dramatic in Catalonia and Andalusia. The reservoirs there are only about a quarter full. In regions particularly affected by drought, water consumption limits have been in effect since 2022. Crops and greenhouses must reduce their water use by 40 percent, livestock by 30 percent, and manufacturing and industry by 15 percent. Cars can only be washed in car washes, swimming pools and pools can only be filled if the water is cleaned in a closed circuit.

