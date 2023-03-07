Home News Five girls and women are killed by family members every hour
In 2021 there were a total of 45,000 deaths, according to a statement by the German Foundation for World Population (DSW) on Tuesday from a report by the United Nations. This corresponds to more than half of all murders of women. In addition, one in three women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

“Gender-based violence is an expression of unequal power relations between women and men, which manifest themselves in families and in society as a whole,” warned DSW Managing Director Jan Kreutzberg before International Women’s Day on Wednesday. The violence undermines “the freedom and potential of women worldwide”. Kreutzberg called for “comprehensive sex education” for boys and men in order to “discard outdated gender images”.

According to the UN report, the risk of death for women in 2021 was highest in Africa. Every hour there were an average of two and a half so-called femicides per hundred thousand women, i.e. women killed against the background of fantasies of possession and power. The global average is 1.1 femicides per 100,000 women per hour, compared to 0.6 killings in Europe.

