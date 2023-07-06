Five members of the Dagoberto Ramos Organized Armed Group are sentenced to more than 20 years

The Attorney General’s Office reported on the sentences of more than 20 years in prison for five people who were part of the Dagoberto Ramos Residual Organized Armed Group (Gaor) in the department of Huila.

José Alexánder Guetocue Cuello, Luz Enilce López Pencue, Israel Jeromito Quinto, Héctor Arturo Ecue Quinto and Jairo Jorge Pame have been sentenced after the Prosecutor’s Office presented compelling evidence proving their participation in criminal activities.

According to the investigation, the convicts used pamphlets, phone calls, and face-to-face meetings to intimidate various residents of the municipalities of La Plata, Nataga, Tesalia, Yaguará, Palermo, and Teruel in Huila. Through death threats, they forced the victims to hand over around 70 million pesos as a measure to avoid being killed or suffering damage to their properties and businesses.

The Prosecutor’s Office has registered at least six cases of extortion, including that of a resident of the municipality of Teruel who was forced to hand over 30 million pesos in April 2021 to preserve his life. Another victim handed over 20 million pesos after receiving a threatening pamphlet.

The coordinated work between the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police Gaula and the National Army resulted in the capture of those convicted in 2021, in an operation carried out in the rural area of ​​Teruel. During the proceedings, firearms, more than 60 million pesos in cash, cell phones, and military clothing were seized.

The defendants were found guilty of the crimes of conspiracy to commit crimes for extortion purposes, aggravated extortion, illegal use of uniforms and insignia for private use, use of minors to commit crimes, trafficking, manufacturing or carrying of narcotics, and trafficking, manufacturing or possession of firearms and their accessories.

The judge ruled that Guetocue Cuello must serve a sentence of 22 years in prison, while the others involved were sentenced to 21 and a half years in prison. In addition, all must pay fines greater than 16,266 current legal monthly minimum wages (SMLMV) and will face inability to exercise public rights and functions for a period of 20 years.

