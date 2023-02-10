Home News Five people were attacked by bees in Suaza, Huila
News

Five people were attacked by bees in Suaza, Huila

by admin
Five people were attacked by bees in Suaza, Huila

Firefighters attended the emergency that caused the attack of a swarm of bees in the rural area of ​​Suaza, Huila. Those affected were taken to a hospital.

An emergency arose in the municipality of Suaza, Huila, more precisely in the Guayabal town center, where four people were trapped in the middle of an attack by a swarm of bees that were in a tree.

The Suaza fire brigade traveled in the rapid intervention vehicle with five to the El Altico sector to rescue the people who were attacked by bees.

Those affected were identified as Uriel Peña Quiroz, 50 years old; María Inela Toledo Cuéllar, 40 years old; Any Juliana Ibáñez Toledo, 24 years old, and one other person, who were taken to a care center for the bites they suffered.

Subsequently, the Firefighters carried out the capture and release of the bees in a controlled manner.

See also  Follow Landsat 8 to observe China's largest freshwater lake: the low water level of Poyang Lake - Scientific Exploration - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

All 31 provinces have to live a tight...

One dead and one wounded during shooting in...

Juriscoop Sectional Quibdó: ordinary plenary meeting of associates

Nanjing Municipal Party Committee Political and Legal Work...

The Cabal went against the teachers of Cauca...

The metro in Bogotá is feeling and emotion

Journalists on their Day: celebration, commemoration and reflection

The eviction was suspended, but it was too...

Wu Xiaohui presided over the municipal government party...

Alert for fires in Pitalito

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy