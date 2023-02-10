Firefighters attended the emergency that caused the attack of a swarm of bees in the rural area of ​​Suaza, Huila. Those affected were taken to a hospital.

An emergency arose in the municipality of Suaza, Huila, more precisely in the Guayabal town center, where four people were trapped in the middle of an attack by a swarm of bees that were in a tree.

The Suaza fire brigade traveled in the rapid intervention vehicle with five to the El Altico sector to rescue the people who were attacked by bees.

Those affected were identified as Uriel Peña Quiroz, 50 years old; María Inela Toledo Cuéllar, 40 years old; Any Juliana Ibáñez Toledo, 24 years old, and one other person, who were taken to a care center for the bites they suffered.

Subsequently, the Firefighters carried out the capture and release of the bees in a controlled manner.