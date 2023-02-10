FILA and Suzanne Schulting shoot together towards new goals and more and more successes. The Dutch short track multiple world and Olympic champion, fresh from the recent world record in the World Cup stage in Salt Lake City, has in fact signed a four-year sponsorship agreement with the Italian brand. A multi-year contract by FILA, the historic sportswear and leisure clothing company, which aims to accompany it to the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, also launching it towards the limelight of other stages. The goal of this collaboration until 2026 will in fact be to broaden Suzanne Schulting’s horizons through the provision of new supplies of clothing and footwear for training and free time.

The path that FILA has decided to take is to invest in new female sports talents who will be accompanied both in their sporting career and above all in their personal and professional growth. The partnership between Suzanne Schulting and FILA enriches the already large roster of athletes present in tennis with one of the most influential figures in winter sport and will also aim for a transversal involvement in the field of fashion and lifestyle events.

This expands the tradition of FILA in the world of ice sports. In fact, in addition to dressing the Dutch athlete, the Brand boasts technical sponsorships from the Netherlands Olympic Committee (NOC*NSF) and the KNSB – Dutch Skating Federation, the FISG – Italian Ice Sports Federation and the NSF – Norwegian Skating Federation .

The will of FILA and Suzanne Schulting will be to continue the orange-hued dynasty of Sven Kramer, the Dutch athlete, who retired in September 2022 and is currently the most decorated long track ice speed skater in the history of the Winter Olympics. In fact, the 25-year-old from Tijnje (now in Heerenveen) has a great future ahead of her. In just two Olympic appearances she has earned three gold medals, a silver medal and two third-place finishes and is set to surpass that record which had been unbeatable for years.

FILA’s commitment to the world of sport therefore demonstrates once again the will to never stop. The agreement with Suzanne Schulting is a sign of the ambitions of both to further stand out on the international sports scene, also looking at other fields such as fashion and lifestyle where FILA boasts its leadership.

Luca Bertolino, Head of Global Strategic Marketing FILA – “Welcoming into the FILA family a dynamic and versatile athlete like Suzanne Schulting, an icon of her sport, is what our vision represents: to seek out the best talents who have an attitude that fits perfectly with the personality of our brand. We are extremely proud to announce the agreement with the multiple Olympic champion, especially for her potential off the track. We will therefore try to exploit all the characteristics of Suzanne to raise the bar for both FILA and for the athlete herself thanks to the numerous activities that we will plan for the next few years”.

Suzanne Schulting – “I am very happy to be part of the FILA family ahead of the 2026 Olympics in Milan. I am looking forward to combining sport and fashion in this partnership. My dream is to break records again. As an athlete , my successes also depend on my clothes and equipment. FILA supplies the perfect garments, so I am very grateful for this partnership. FILA is a great brand and I can’t wait to wear its collection.”