the death of the Colombian DJ Valentina Trespalacios, has shocked the country, due to the unexpectedness of this event, in addition to the circumstances in which the body of the music producer was found. For this fact, one of the main suspects is the US citizen, John Poulos.

The American arrived last Wednesday night in Bogotá, deported from Panama, when he was caught trying to board a plane in Turkey. The arrival of Poulos is given to make an inquiry into the events that occurred with the DJ Trespalacios.

carlos trianaPolice Commander, and Olga Salazardirector of the DIJIN, met with the Panamanian authorities to specify the arrival of John Poulos to our country, in order to clarify what happened to the 23-year-old girl.

According to the first statements about this fact, John Poulos He will be charged with the crimes of aggravated femicide and alteration of evidence, for which he is expected to be sent to jail, after taking the process before a judge in the country’s capital.

John Poulos blamed the Medellin Cartel for Valentina’s death

The authorities began the pertinent investigations, from which it was learned that her partner would be the last person to share with her, according to the latest publications from Valentina Trespalacios on their social networks.

Recently, the Investigative Unit of the newspaper El Tiempo confirmed that the American, boyfriend of the murdered DJ, left Colombia. John Poulos35, evaded all communication with the family and deleted several profiles from their social networks after finding the lifeless body of Trespalacios.

Subsequently, the foreign couple of Valentina Trespalacios and the main suspect in his murder, was captured on the night of this Tuesday, January 24 in Panama. The operation was carried out after the Colombian Police, through Interpol, directly requested the search and arrest of the US citizen.

According to the investigation carried out by the authorities and known by various media. John Poulos He traveled to the Central American country on January 22, the same day that Valentina was found dead in a garbage container west of Bogotá.

Through unofficial statements, the main suspect argued that he had left Colombia because he was being persecuted by the Medellin cartel and that his partner would have been murdered by this organization.