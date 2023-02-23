We have selected some streaming films whose authors would have deserved the Oscar for directing, but without being able to get it.

The night of the Oscars is approaching, and like every year the forecasts on who will win the most coveted statuette could be subverted. Who will triumph for example how best director? We honestly don’t know, while we are well aware of some sensational “oversights” by the members of theAcademy taken in this category over the decades. So here is a list of film in streaming which in our opinion should have gotten the Oscar for the best director without succeeding. Enjoy the reading.

The big streaming movies that should have won the Oscar for best director

Fourth power

Avenue of the sunset

2001: A Space Odyssey

The fleeting moment

BlacKkKlansman

Citizen Kane (1941)

For heaven’s sake, John Ford is one of the greatest directors in the history of cinema, but the statuette for best director for How Green Was My Valley – the third of four won by the way – should have been left to Orson Welles. Because his Fourth power reinvents, rewrites, dares, takes the aesthetics of cinema into a new dimension. A revolutionary film, bold, directed and edited with a vision that is still advanced today. Perhaps too advanced for the time. Sin. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes.

Sunset Boulevard (1950)

Again Clash of the Titans. The winner was Joseph L. Mankiewicz of All About Eve (another masterpiece) but frankly the idea of ​​psychological horror that Billy Wilder insinuate in Avenue of the sunset it’s on another level. William Holden and Gloria Swanson compose a game of unprecedented human slaughter, coming to terrify and suffocate the viewer. But what is this movie? A drama?A Noir? A “transvestite” horror? No, it’s all this and much more…Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount +.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

This is perhaps the biggest oversight in Oscar history. With 2001: A Space Odyssey Stanley Kubrick he created the science fiction film capable of elevating the genre – and with it cinema understood as a vision of the future – to the level of art. There would have been no contemporary cinema as we understand it today without this feature film. This is the (unsurpassed) touchstone for all the works that came after. And Carol Reed won for Oliver!. A good musical, for heaven’s sake, but that’s all. Kubrick should have won at least four Oscars for directing, but this one perhaps more than all. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, NOW.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Poets Society: The Official Italian Trailer of the Movie – HD

Never mind Oliver Stone, but between the impetuous direction of Born on the 4th of July and the poetic one of Peter Weir of The fleeting moment there are more than six degrees of separation. The film starring an extraordinary Robin Williams has an unrivaled psychological depth and delicacy of touch. Chamber – or rather classroom – drama that has marked more than one generation of spectators. Intimate masterpiece full of extraordinary scenes, such as the perfect and poignant ending. Magnificent. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes.

BlacKkKlansman (2018)

BlacKkKlansman: The Official Italian Trailer of the Movie – HD

Alfonso Cuaron is a great director and his Rome is a powerful film, but the staging is that Spike Lee organize into BlacKkKlansman it’s honestly on another level. Only the sequence starring Corey Hawkins is anthology. Not to mention the direction of the actors, stylized and corrosive. A political, partisan, courageous film. The best of the year for posting on the others. The adaptation won the Oscar, it would have deserved many more. Available on Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple Itunes.