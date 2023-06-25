Flames in the garage, two families evacuated in the Florentine – Tuscany

In another fire, 4 cars, 3 mopeds and a shed were damaged

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, JUNE 25 – Double intervention by the firefighters last night for two fires in the province of Florence.

At 3.15 am, personnel from the Empoli detachment operated in the municipality of Capraia e Limite, in via Partigiani d’Italia, following a garage fire which affected two apartments.

No people were injured. Following the damage caused by the fire, the occupants of the two apartments were entrusted to the mayor to find temporary accommodation. Two vehicles and 7 firefighters on site: minute shutdown and safety operations are underway.

Previously, shortly after midnight, the firefighters of the Pontassieve detachment and of the headquarters had instead intervened in Bagno a Ripoli, in via del Palagetto, for a fire involving 4 cars and 3 mopeds and a shed: no people were involved nor damage to housing. Two crews and a tanker attended the scene. From what was explained by the carabinieri, who intervened in via del Palagetto, the vehicles are all registered to the same person. According to what was gathered by the military, some residents explained that around 11.45 pm bangs were heard coming from the area where the fire then took place and flames would have developed and also destroyed the shed under which the vehicles were located . At the moment, he reports, it has not been possible, as established by the proceeding firefighters, to establish the origin of the fire, whether intentional or accidental.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>