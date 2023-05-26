Flood in Emilia-Romagna, stagnant water and health risk

L’flood in Emilia-Romagna it has not only devastated the Region but has also caused a health risk for the population due to the dangers inherent in stagnant water. How should the population behave? Expert advice.

Flood in Emilia-Romagna: “Stagnant water poses a health risk”

The president of the Society of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti), Roberta Siliquinimade some statements to theberaking latest news Salute. Speaking to the press agency, Siliquini explained what the health risks might be for the population after the flood in Emilia-Romagna.

“Where there is stagnant and putrid water, with carcasses of dead animals or rotting vegetables, there is a hygienic risk”, said the president of Siti. that shouldn’t be there. But there’s no need for scaremongering,” she added.

Advice for the population

When asked if she had any advice to give to the population to protect their health, Siliquini replied: “Do not get wet or do it only with all precautions, boots and gloves. Local administrations are working to restore water networks. Then well the recall, made by the regional health authorities, for the anti-tetanus vaccination, if you have not been vaccinated or have been immunized for over 10 years. Better do it.”