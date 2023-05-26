Home » A man with a shotgun confronted the police in Japan, killing 3 people including 2 policemen – yqqlm
China News Agency, Tokyo, May 25th (Reporter Zhu Chenxi) According to the NHK TV station, on the 25th local time, a man in Nakano City, Nagano Prefecture, Japan fled after confronting the police with a shotgun. At present, the incident has caused 4 casualties, of which 3 people including two policemen were killed and 1 was injured.

The report quoted police sources as saying that the local police received a call from 110 at about 4:30 pm on the 25th, saying that “a man stabbed a woman”. After the police arrived at the scene, the man shot with a shotgun, causing 4 casualties, including two policemen and a woman, a total of 3 people were killed, and 1 man was injured. The man is reportedly hiding in a building after fleeing the scene.

According to reports, around 7:50 p.m. local time on the 25th, gunshots were heard again near the building where the man was hiding. Local police are currently confirming the details.

According to police, the man was wearing a camouflage uniform with a camouflage-patterned hat, sunglasses and a mask. Because the men may carry guns, Nakano City and other places have called on nearby residents not to go out.

