FIS maintains trips to North America

In the World Cup calendar for the alpine season there are again two trips to North America for the men. After the traditional speed block in late November/early December, the technicians will be back in Palisades Tahoe and Aspen in February and March. It was already known that in Kitzbühel the team combination tested in January 2023 at the Junior World Championships will be run in the World Cup for the first time. The World Cup final takes place over two weekends in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

Read more …