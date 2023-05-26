Home » FIS maintains trips to North America
Sports

FIS maintains trips to North America

by admin
FIS maintains trips to North America

In the World Cup calendar for the alpine season there are again two trips to North America for the men. After the traditional speed block in late November/early December, the technicians will be back in Palisades Tahoe and Aspen in February and March. It was already known that in Kitzbühel the team combination tested in January 2023 at the Junior World Championships will be run in the World Cup for the first time. The World Cup final takes place over two weekends in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

Read more …

See also  Chinese Super League | Ten-man Haigang lost to Wuhan Tan Long with a "hat trick" to help Yatai win_Foreign aid_Xu Xin_Guangzhou

You may also like

Formula 1: Chasers calculate chances

lineups, schedule, TV, statistics and forecasts

Victor Riu and Julien Sale in the Top...

2023 National Synchronized Swimming Championship kicks off with...

It’s time for the return of the Czech...

Monaco Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes close...

Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea: We belong in Champions...

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward ‘devastated’ on Reds missing...

WC hockey 2023 | Disappointed Červenka: Young Americans...

NBA Playoffs, Game 5 between the Boston Celtics...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy