“Every time it happens, and it happens more and more frequently, I feel bad. I feel a deep pain, I see before my eyes those dramatic moments of 2011 and in me a great suffering is renewed, because I think that the victims of that time and my condemnation have been in vain “: Marta Vincenzi is sitting in the ticket office of the museum of Palazzo Bianco, in via Garibaldi and continuously reads on her mobile phone the updates on the dramatic flood in the Marche.