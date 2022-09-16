Home Sports Moto2 Aragon, Free Practice2: Canet’s best time ahead of Augusto Fernandez. Evil Vietti
In the second session the Spaniard precedes the World Cup leader and Lopez. 5th Tony, the best of the Italians, and only 17th Celestino, who also crashed

Aron Canet stands out in the second Moto2 Free session at Aragon. The Spaniard sets the time of 1.52.852, ahead of Augusto Fernandez, who had been the best of the morning, by an exact tenth, and Alonso Lopez, third at 0.159. The best of the Italians is Tony Arbolino, 5th at 0.302 behind Joel Dixon.

To complete the top ten also: 6. Pedro Acosta (+0.373); 7. Albert Arenas (+0.463); 8. Fermin Aldeguer (+0.558); 9. Joe Roberts (+0.723) and 10. Marcos Ramirez (+0.786). Bad session for Celestino Vietti, who also crashed at turn 13, and out of the 14 who at the moment would have direct access to Q2: for him only the 17th time of the combined.

Those elected for the noble phase of qualifying, awaiting Saturday’s Free 3, are therefore, in order: Canet, Augusto Fernandez, Lopez, Dixon, Arbolino, Acosta, Arenas, Aldeguer, Roberts, Chantra, Ramirez, Ogura, Navarro and Van den Goorbergh.

