The shoes of Mattia Luconi, the 8-year-old child who is missing after the wave of bad weather that hit the Senigalliese on the evening of September 15. It is a pair of tennis shoes, yesterday the mud had returned the child’s backpack, found about 8 km away from the point where it was torn from the arms of the mother in the territory of Castelleone di Suasa and dragged away by a ‘ wave of water and mud. This morning the searches with divers and molecular dogs were concentrated in a bend of the Nevola stream, where there is a bottleneck, then moved further downstream.

Bad weather in the Marche: all updates

The operations are attended by Mattia’s father and maternal uncles. Yesterday at that point, in the same area where the car of the mother had been rescued, which survived the flood, the molecular dogs had started to ‘aim’ and one had even tried to jump into the water. These are molecular dogs trained in Switzerland and San Marino, capable of identifying people in any condition. Following the dogs’ ‘directions’, the divers dived to patrol the’ touch ‘loop. In the same area, firefighters are at work who are removing tree trunks with excavators.

After a few hours the Prefecture of Ancona specified: Mattia’s shoes were not found but they were already available to the rescuers because they were in the car abandoned by her mother before the water and mud tore her son from her arms.