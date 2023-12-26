Flooding threatens in the Netherlands and Germany, so we must also be extra vigilant

Since Sunday evening, 5 to locally 10 mm of precipitation fell in Flanders, and another 10 to 15 mm of precipitation will occur by Tuesday morning. As a result, water levels are high in various places in Flanders. The Dender, the Demer, the Kleine and Grote Nete, the Zenne and the Dijle may exceed their safety thresholds. On the IJzer, the pre-wake threshold is expected to be exceeded from tomorrow at Fintele, reports Waterinfo.

And it’s not just us who are having a wet Christmas. In the Netherlands, the water in streams and rivers continues to rise as a result of the heavy rainfall. This is already leading to flooding in many places, and more precipitation is expected in the coming days. Water boards do their best to prevent or limit nuisance and carry out additional (dike) inspections. From Dutch Limburg, in the south of the country, to Drenthe, Overijssel and North Holland, the water level and groundwater levels are high.

(Text continues below the tweets)

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Large parts of Germany, especially the west and southeast of the country, also have to deal with high water in the rivers due to persistent rain showers. There is a warning of storm surges on the Weser, the Elbe and on the North Sea coast. In Bremen and Bremerhaven, for example, the Weser is expected to reach the storm surge limit of one and a half meters above average high water around noon.

The German weather service DWD also warns elsewhere about the continued risk of flooding on many streams and rivers in Germany on Christmas Day. There is a risk of flooding in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Lower Saxony, among others. In Rodenberg, near Hannover in the state of Lower Saxony, sirens were already sounding on the night from Saturday to Sunday because the water was overflowing the banks.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Share this: Facebook

X

