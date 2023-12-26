New York Knicks open ‘Christmas Day’ in NBA with win against Milwaukee, Denver wins against Golden State

© Getty Images via AFP

In the first of five games on ‘Christmas Day’, New York won 129-122 against Milwaukee on Monday. At halftime the Knicks led 62-51 and after the third quarter the difference was eleven points (98-87). In the final quarter, Milwaukee made up some of the deficit, but did not get closer than six points.

Jalen Brunson (38 pts) and Julius Randle (24 pts, 9 rbds) had the largest share in the victory. For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard both scored 32 points.

For the Bucks, a streak of seven straight wins came to an end. They remain second in the Eastern Conference, behind the Boston Celtics. New York is fifth in the same conference.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Denver beats Golden State in match between the latest two champions

In a matchup between the champions of the past two seasons, defending champion Denver won 120-114 against Golden State on Monday. At halftime, the Nuggets were still down one point: 53-54.

In the third (39-35) and fourth (28-25) quarters, Jamal Murray (28 pts) and Nikola Jokic (26 pts, 14 rbds, 8 assists) pulled Denver over the line. Andrew Wiggins (22 pts) returned the most for the Golden State Warriors.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

After 22 wins and ten losses, Denver is in second place in the Western Conference, behind Minnesota. Golden State is eleventh in the same conference with fifteen wins and as many defeats.

Los Angeles Lakers-Boston, Miami-Philadelphia and Phoenix-Dallas are also still on the Christmas menu.

Share this: Facebook

X

