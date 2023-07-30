Floods in Ravi, Sindh and Sutlej, administration alert, Section 144 enforced

Last updated July 29, 2023

Lahore: After the monsoon rains, the water level in the rivers of Punjab has increased. In view of the flood concerns, section 144 was implemented and the administration was alerted.

According to PDMA, there is flood situation in rivers due to more than normal rains. There is low level flood at Headbaluki and Sidhnai on river Ravi. 38 thousand cusecs of water is flowing from Shahdara in Lahore.

In the Indus River, there is low level flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma. Medium level flood is at Tunsa and Guddu Barrage.

There is a low level flood in the Sutlej River at Sulaimanki. Bathing and sightseeing in Punjab’s rivers and canals has been banned.

