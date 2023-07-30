Home » Floods in Ravi, Sindh and Sutlej, administration alert, Section 144 enforced
News

Floods in Ravi, Sindh and Sutlej, administration alert, Section 144 enforced

by admin
Floods in Ravi, Sindh and Sutlej, administration alert, Section 144 enforced

Last updated July 29, 2023

Lahore: After the monsoon rains, the water level in the rivers of Punjab has increased. In view of the flood concerns, section 144 was implemented and the administration was alerted.

According to PDMA, there is flood situation in rivers due to more than normal rains. There is low level flood at Headbaluki and Sidhnai on river Ravi. 38 thousand cusecs of water is flowing from Shahdara in Lahore.

In the Indus River, there is low level flood at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma. Medium level flood is at Tunsa and Guddu Barrage.

There is a low level flood in the Sutlej River at Sulaimanki. Bathing and sightseeing in Punjab’s rivers and canals has been banned.

See also  New development concept for the Linz university district

You may also like

In Yopal, the decree that regulates electoral political...

Basics and the most important strategies

Arrival of Chinese Vice Prime Minister in Pakistan:...

Carlos Fernando Galán is officially a candidate for...

“I expect everyone to push their limits”

Microenterprises: How to maintain sales in the summer?...

Back to Valledupar

Detransitioner: More and more cases are known who...

Armando Martínez remains hospitalized after suffering a stroke

Missouri Man with Schizophrenia Faces Execution Despite Appeals...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy