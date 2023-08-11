Floods in Slovenia, State Police donate necessities – News

The staff of the Villa Opicina police station, directed by the deputy commissioner Michele Amatulli, yesterday delivered basic necessities to the mayor of Monrupino Tanja Kosmina – water, foodstuffs, hygiene and comfort products – for the Slovenian populations affected by the recent floods, by adhering to the collection initiative promoted by the other municipal administrations of the Karst for the immediate support and assistance of the most needy. The Villa Opicina garrison is the area police station closest to the affected area.



