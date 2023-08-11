Home » Floods in Slovenia, State Police donate necessities – News
News

Floods in Slovenia, State Police donate necessities – News

by admin
Floods in Slovenia, State Police donate necessities – News

The staff of the Villa Opicina police station, directed by the deputy commissioner Michele Amatulli, yesterday delivered basic necessities to the mayor of Monrupino Tanja Kosmina – water, foodstuffs, hygiene and comfort products – for the Slovenian populations affected by the recent floods, by adhering to the collection initiative promoted by the other municipal administrations of the Karst for the immediate support and assistance of the most needy. The Villa Opicina garrison is the area police station closest to the affected area.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  The upcoming Winter Olympics city volunteers will be unveiled, including seven types of volunteer service teams | Volunteers | Volunteer Service | Winter Olympics_ Sina News

You may also like

Biden Warns of China’s Economic Collapse: A Time...

Gansu Province Initiates Level IV Flood Defense Emergency...

They favored the disappearance of the ‘Ndrangheta boss,...

Bukavu: fire of more than 20 residential houses...

District maintains direct attention with the communities of...

Valle d’Itria Festival, in 2024 Bellini, Rota and...

Young people lit a paper on the railway...

Parkinson’s patients could walk better with brain stimulation

Tirana: see you at the Bunker! / Albania...

They locate an explosive in the home of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy