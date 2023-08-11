Long-Term Use of Proton Pump Inhibitors Linked to Higher Risk of Dementia, Study Finds

New Study Links Long-Term Use of Acid Reflux Medication to Higher Risk of Dementia

A new study published in the journal ‘Neurology’ has found a potential link between long-term use of gastroesophageal reflux drugs, known as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), and a higher risk of developing dementia. The research suggests that individuals who have been taking PPIs for four and a half years or more may have up to a 33% increased risk of dementia compared to those who do not take these medications.

PPIs are commonly prescribed gastroprotective drugs that work by reducing the production of hydrochloric acid in the stomach. They are primarily used to treat conditions such as gastritis, peptic ulcers, and gastroesophageal reflux. However, previous studies have also associated long-term PPI use with an elevated risk of stroke, bone fractures, and chronic kidney disease.

The study, conducted by American researchers, emphasizes the importance of considering the potential risks associated with long-term PPI use. “Proton pump inhibitors are a useful tool to help control acid reflux, but our findings indicate a higher risk of dementia associated with prolonged use of these drugs,” explains Kamakshi Lakshminarayan, the lead author of the study.

The researchers discovered that individuals who had been taking anti-reflux medications for over four years had a 33% higher risk of developing dementia compared to those who had never used these drugs. However, the study did not find a similar link with short-term use of PPIs.

While these findings are concerning, the authors urge individuals who are currently taking PPIs to consult with their doctors before making any changes to their medication. Abruptly stopping these medications without medical guidance can potentially worsen symptoms or lead to other health issues.

It is important for healthcare professionals and patients to have open and informed discussions about the risks and benefits of long-term PPI use. Further research is needed to fully understand the potential connection between PPIs and dementia, as well as to explore alternative treatment options for individuals who require long-term acid reflux management.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

