Title: Keep Launches “Poetry of the Runway” Initiative at Orson Keep Smart Runway

Date: August 11, 2023

Source: Caijing.com

Beijing, China – Keep, the sports technology platform, recently announced its “Poetry of the Runway” initiative at the Orson Keep Smart Runway in Olympic Forest Park. The project aims to inspire and motivate runners through the power of poetry and personal expressions.

The initiative, which was promoted through various channels, including official social media accounts and blogs, invited netizens to write short poems centered around the theme “one more kilometer.” Participants were encouraged to express their thoughts and capture life insights in 30 words or fewer. Selected submissions would be rewarded with Keep medals and 39 yuan vouchers.

The “Poetry of the Runway” project has gained significant attention and participation since its launch. Participants have included elementary school students, national running groups, and individuals from remote mountainous areas, all coming together to contribute to the collection. The poems, once compiled, were installed along the Orson Keep Smart Runway, creating a unique cultural landscape within Olympic Forest Park.

The Orson Keep Smart Runway itself is the result of a collaboration between Keep and Olympic Forest Park. It is a technologically intelligent runway that offers an enhanced sports experience for runners. Alongside the runway, Keep has set up runner stations and smart information screens to provide users with guidance and real-time updates. The integration of software and hardware has led to an enjoyable and companionable environment for runners.

Since its official launch in August last year, the Orson Keep Smart Runway has attracted thousands of runners and tourists alike. The successful integration of intelligent technology and cultural elements has made it a popular destination. Keep’s continuous efforts to improve the sports experience have included hosting events like OK Day and the city K horse running event.

In July 2023, Keep made its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, solidifying its position as a leading sports technology company. Moving forward, Keep plans to further integrate software and hardware to provide users with high-quality products and services, enhancing the overall sports experience.

As Keep continues to operate the Orson Keep Smart Runway, activities such as “Poetry on the Runway” will continue to inspire and motivate runners. With its commitment to innovation and user satisfaction, Keep aims to further revolutionize the sports technology industry.

