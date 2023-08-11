Austria at the end of the year against Germany

As has been rumored for a long time, the Austrian national football team will meet host Germany at the end of the year in a friendly match. The game will take place on November 21 (8:30 p.m., live on ORF1) at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna. The ÖFB announced this on Friday.

“An international match between Austria and Germany is always something special. That’s why I’m very pleased that we can invite the fans of our national team to a real football festival at the end of the year, where we – I’m convinced – can also celebrate the successful qualification for the European Championship together,” said ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick quoted in a press release.

As a German, the 65-year-old can look forward to a special duel. “For me personally, the game against my home country is an absolute highlight, as it is for many of my players who are active in the German Bundesliga,” said Rangnick. The last duel so far, also a test, was won by Austria 2018 in Klagenfurt 2-1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

