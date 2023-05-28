floor by floor | News.at

5
In contrast, the soil in this country is used up as if it were growing back. Upper Austria is extremely sprawling, and every day an area the size of two soccer fields is sealed by building and road construction. In Germany it is currently being discussed whether the consumption of soil previously used for agriculture or forestry should go hand in hand with the unsealing of an existing asphalt or concrete surface. In addition, municipalities can promote local unsealing projects. The
See also From the 30th, the temperature in Xiamen will drop significantly. During the May Day holiday, pay attention to adding clothes to keep warm.