The 150 years of the Santa Mariana de Jesús Institute, made up of: the Santa Mariana de Jesús Private Educational Unit, the Mercedes de Jesús Molina Trustee Educational Unit and the Santa Mariana de Jesús Home; they are commemorated with cultural, religious and artistic events.

The festive agenda began on Thursday 06 and runs until April 29, 2023. One of the activities was the placement of floral offerings at the monument of Mercedes de Jesús Molina, located in the square of the La Dolorosa chapel, Bernardo Valdivieso street and Miguel Riofrio. (YO)