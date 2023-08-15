Florenz Knauer is the new bike king in the old town of Steyr

With a total of seven triumphs on the rock-hard cobblestones of Steyr’s old town, Hrinkow legend Peter Cirkl is still the undisputed number 1 in the long history of the Asvö Hrinkow City Criterion. At that time, however, the Radasses still fought their hot duels on mountain bikes.

At the 25th edition of the Citycriterium, the professional cyclists ventured onto the fast-paced circuit on racing bikes for the second time. After his premiere victory last year, the German Florenz Knauer from the “54×11” team, which specializes in criteria, was the undisputed number one again this year. He dueled for 60 laps at a 40 km/h average with the selflessly fighting Hrinkow drivers, but in the final sprint Knauer pulled away irresistibly. He was thus crowned the new king of the Steyr city criterion and the legitimate heir of Cirkl.

Florian Knauer (l.) won like last year in Steyr. Marvin Hammerschmid (green jersey) came second. Image: Eisenbauer

Record starting field

“This course with the cobblestones suits me. And here in Steyr, in front of this great backdrop, it motivates me twice over,” said Knauer: “You have to be attentive over the entire 60 laps and drive at the front, otherwise you don’t stand a chance against the strong home team .”

The home aces in the green Hrinkow jerseys should be satisfied with the result. After his third place last year, Marvin Hammerschmid finished second this time, one second behind, Edvard Ravasi finished eight seconds behind in fourth place. In between, another 54×11 driver, Florian Obersteiner, placed. With Stefan Kovar (6th) and Timon Loderer (7th), two other Steyrers also made it into the top field. However, the great heat and the headwind took their toll in the field and forced numerous drivers to retire.

“I was on the podium twice. It would be nice to be at the top of Austria’s most beautiful criterion next year,” said Hammerschmid, making a declaration of war: “Knauer is strong, a great sprinter. Next time I have to try to get away in time.”

Photo gallery: Steyr’s old town has a new bike king

Steyr’s old town has a new bike king (Photo: Reinhard Eisenbauer) Photo 1/21 View gallery

However, not only the aces, but also young riders in seven age groups from U5 to U17 pedaled in the Hrinkow anniversary criterion. What made organizer Alexander Hrinkow particularly happy: “With more than 130 starters, we had more than ever before at the criterion. And even the youngest show how much it spurs them on when they are cheered on by so many spectators here in the city center.”

For him and his son Dominik there was a lion, the “Steyrer Bummerl”, as a thank you from the sports councilor Christian Baumgarten. It is the reward for already 25 city criteria and the implementation of the Austria cycle tour here in Steyr. Baumgarten: “Thanks to the Hrinkows, cycling is back in fashion.”

Hrinkow thanked his almost 40-strong team of helpers: “Without them, such an event would be impossible.”

There were also trophies for the very young participants. Image: Eisenbauer

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

Author

Gerald Winterleitner

Local editor Steyr

Gerald Winterleitner

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

