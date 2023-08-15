Health Risks Associated with Pizza and Coffee: How to Defend Yourself

New alarm raised on Italian favorites: Pizza and coffee pose health risks

Pizza and coffee are staples on Italian tables, but recent studies have uncovered the health risks associated with these beloved products. Italians have a strong affinity for starting their day with a good espresso, often consuming multiple cups throughout the day. Pizza, in particular, holds a significant place in Italian cuisine, with approximately 5 million pizzas being consumed daily in the country.

However, a new study has raised concerns about the potential dangers of these popular foods. Dr. Clare Manzi, a professor of scientific communication at the University of Milano-Bicocca and Culinary Medicine at the University of Ferrara, has sounded the alarm on the substances found in pizza and coffee that may be harmful to human health.

The main concern centers around the presence of acrylamide, a potentially carcinogenic substance. Acrylamide forms when certain foods, including pizza, are cooked at high temperatures, typically above 120 degrees Celsius. Not only does acrylamide form in pizza, but it can also be found in cereals, potatoes, and coffee.

When pizza reaches the point of blackened edges, it contains concentrated levels of acrylamide and should be avoided, according to the study. This substance is known to act on DNA and has been linked to endocrine, ovarian, endometrial, breast, and prostate cancers. Furthermore, it can also harm fetal development and increase the incidence of kidney cancer.

Certain conditions promote the formation of acrylamide, such as the presence of specific sugars like glucose, fructose, maltose, lactose, and galactose. Additionally, asparagine, which is more prevalent in wholemeal foods, contributes to acrylamide formation.

Experts have recommended several measures to mitigate the risks associated with acrylamide. Incorporating polyphenols into the dough has been found to counteract the effects of acrylamide and reduce food toxicity. Furthermore, being cautious with substances like vitamin C, which can enhance the formation of acrylamide, and frying foods at lower temperatures (around 170 degrees Celsius) can also help reduce exposure to this harmful substance.

While pizza and coffee remain beloved items in Italian culture, individuals are urged to be mindful of the potential health risks associated with their consumption. By adopting preventative measures and making informed choices, Italians can continue to enjoy these traditional favorites without compromising their well-being.

